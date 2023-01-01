New Year babies: UAE welcomes first children of 2023

As clocks struck midnight and skies across the UAE were dotted with fireworks to ring in the new year, some families across the Emirates were busy welcoming new members.

Hospitals in the country celebrated with families as doctors were busy delivering babies at and after midnight, and sweets were passed around for all.

At Medeor Hospital, baby girl Hana was born exactly at midnight on New Year’s Day to an Egyptian couple, Asmaa Ahmed and Eid Hassan.

The baby girl was delivered by Dr Walid El Sherbiny, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

“We are so blessed to welcome our beautiful baby girl into the world on New Year’s Day,” said Mr Hassane.

“We couldn’t be happier to start this new year with such a special addition to our family. She is already so loved, and we are excited to watch her grow and experience all the joys of life.”

Doctors and nurses at the hospital celebrated the moment by sharing sweets and wishes with the family.

“We all gathered and welcomed baby Hana's birth on a special day. It was a moment of celebration for the entire hospital,” said Dr El Sherbiny.

“Each new baby is a reminder of the hope and promises that the New Year brings.”

At the capital's Burjeel Medical City, four babies were born just around 12am on January 1.

At 12.08am, baby girl Sayeda Farishta Siddique was born to Bangladeshi couple Rahela Sultana and Mohamed Fazlul Siddique.

Their third child, Farishta, was delivered by Dr Ritu Nambiar, a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital.

“On this wonderful New Year’s Day, we are blessed to welcome our beautiful daughter into the world,” said Mr Siddique.

“We are grateful for her safe arrival and all the love and joy she has already brought into our lives.”

Emirati couple Shaikha Abd Al Rahman and Hamad Hassan Al Marri were elated with the birth of their son Hassan at Burjeel Medical City at 3.30am.

“We thank God for our child’s birth and the addition of a new member to our family,” said Mr Marri.

“He is our fourth child and the first boy in our family. My daughters now have a new brother. Our happiness is multiplied by the presence of our little angel.”

“We are delighted to receive newborns at Burjeel Medical City on this special night,” said Dr Nambiar.

“It’s a double joy for the parents and us. New Year’s Day is a special occasion for every family, and a new baby born on this day is a blessing.”

Emirati parents Mohammed Aldhaheri and Maitha Rashed were happy to welcome their second child Muaded Aldhaheri at the NMC Speciality Hospital in Al Ain.

Emirati Parents Aysha Alketbi and Saif Alqmzi were also pleased at the birth of their first child Hamdan Saif Alqmzi.

At Prime Hospital in Dubai, Indian residents in the UAE Navodita Mathur and Anshuman Chaturvedi, celebrated the birth of their baby girl.

Mr Chaturvedi described the moment as one of the happiest of his life.

At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Filipino couple Bianca Salindong and Ivy Louise Verayo also celebrated the New Year by welcoming their second baby Johann Jio S Verayo, who was born at 1.18am.