UAE records 342 new Covid-19 cases and one death

The UAE recorded 342 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing its overall number of infections to 1,025,910.

Another 323 people recovered from the virus, taking this tally to 1,005,266.

One coronavirus-related death was confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 2,344.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 218,610 PCR tests.

Nearly 190 million tests have been conducted to date under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the disease.

Daily infection rates have declined significantly in recent months, having topped 1,800 in early July.

Monday's caseload was the lowest since May 24, when 317 positive tests were confirmed.

Daily case numbers have remained below 500 since August 31.

The UAE government is set to hold a special Covid-19 media briefing at 5.30pm on Monday.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said the broadcast would contain Covid-19 updates.

Such briefings have taken place regularly during the pandemic — at first weekly before being reduced to fortnightly — to provide vital information to the public on the country's fight against the virus. The briefings have included announcements of new safety measures.