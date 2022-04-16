Coronavirus: UAE reports 246 new cases from 263,717 tests

The UAE recorded 246 new Covid-19 cases and 398 recoveries on Saturday.

The daily caseload took the overall tally of infections since the pandemic began in 2020 to 895,264 and total recoveries rose to 876,893.

The latest cases were confirmed after 263,717 additional PCR tests were conducted in the 24-hour reporting period.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remained at 2,302.

Cases have remained below the 300-a-day mark since April 5.

The UAE's mass testing strategy and nationwide vaccination campaign have helped in fighting the pandemic.

According to The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, about 152 million tests have been conducted to date.

Official data shows 24,635,540 vaccines have been given and 97.46 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.