UAE ranks highly for tolerance and coexistence on global indexes

The UAE has been ranked among the top 20 countries in the world for its tolerance levels.

The annual reports, on business competitiveness, were published by Insead and IMD Business School.

Governments around the world use these surveys to gauge whether they can attract professional people to work in their countries.

The UAE ranked fourth for tolerance of immigrants according to Insead's Global Talent Competitiveness Index for 2020, level with Australia and Portugal (fourth), and behind Canada (first), New Zealand (second), and Norway (third).

The report placed the UAE 11th for its tolerance of minorities, behind Iceland and Ireland in joint first , Finland , Sweden , Portugal , Singapore , Uruguay , Oman , and Korea and Luxembourg tied at ninth.

The IMD World Digital Competitiveness index ranked the UAE fifth globally in the 'attitudes towards globalisation' category ranking - ahead of Denmark (first), Sweden (second), Hong Kong (third) and Singapore (fourth).

Meanwhile, in IMD's World Competitiveness Yearbook, the Emirates was placed seventh for social cohesion, 11th for resilience and adaptation and 12th for the state's social responsibility towards citizens and residents.

These high rankings mean that the country has succeeded in achieving 'global leadership levels in the field of competitiveness, and exceeded the targets set in the UAE Vision 2021' - according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

A move towards greater tolerance

In the past few years, the UAE has introduced several measures to encourage a culture of tolerance, and to confront discrimination and racism in both business and everyday life.

In 2016, the UAE Cabinet approved the National Tolerance Programme, which established a solid legal system for an environment of coexistence, acceptance and tolerance.

The country celebrated the Year Of Tolerance in 2019, which was marked in particular by visits from Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

In 2020, a survey to measure the level of tolerance across the UAE was launched by the Minister of Tolerance Office, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority and Dubai Statistics.

The research will measure eight main pillars: coexistence in society, tolerance towards women, tolerance towards children, education and cultural tolerance, media tolerance, religious tolerance, institutional tolerance and coexistence in society with people with disabilities.

The purpose is to help the ministry identify potential areas where tolerance is lacking and help officials to remedy the matter.