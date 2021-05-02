Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss UAE's return to normality

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to discuss ways to accelerate the UAE’s return to normality after the pandemic.

The meeting was held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and was attended by senior UAE Cabinet members and officials.

They discussed ways to prepare for the next stage of the country’s growth with a set of new projects and policies.

"At our recent meeting, my brother Mohammed bin Rashid and I discussed a variety of projects and plans for the future of the UAE," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

"Our nation continues to prosper under the wise leadership of the President, Sheikh Khalifa, and thanks to the dedication of its citizens and residents."

The leaders also talked about the efforts by authorities to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

They discussed ways to improve the standard of living for Emiratis and make the UAE an even better place for its citizens.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed remembered the great work done by the country's founding leaders.