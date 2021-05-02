Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine rules for arriving passengers and residents

na05 tourist quarantine The rules on how long visitors to Abu Dhabi spend in quarantine depend on where they are travelling from. Getty. (Etihad)

Vaccinated travellers flying into Abu Dhabi from countries not on its "green list" will now quarantine for five days instead of 10, the emirate's authorities announced on Sunday.

Arrivals from green list countries already do not need to quarantine, under Abu Dhabi's coronavirus regulations.

Officials set out a series of scenarios depending on a traveller's country of origin and Covid-19 vaccine status.

These include a PCR test on arrival and subsequent tests.

Abu Dhabi authorities stated the following:

Vaccinated travellers arriving from green countries must take a PCR test on arrival and on Day 6, without the need to quarantine. Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 5 days and take another PCR test on Day 4.

The protocol applies to all vaccinated UAE citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi emirate who received their second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier, which is documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.

Non-vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi arriving from green countries must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, followed by PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 12.

Non-vaccinated citizens and residents arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on Day 8.

On patrol with Abu Dhabi's door-to-door testing team

MATCH INFO What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 1

Director: Paul Weitz

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

