Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine rules for arriving passengers and residents

Arrivals from destinations not on the 'green list' will quarantine for five days – not 10 days as previously mandated

The National
May 2, 2021

Vaccinated travellers flying into Abu Dhabi from countries not on its "green list" will now quarantine for five days instead of 10, the emirate's authorities announced on Sunday.

Arrivals from green list countries already do not need to quarantine, under Abu Dhabi's coronavirus regulations.

Officials set out a series of scenarios depending on a traveller's country of origin and Covid-19 vaccine status.

These include a PCR test on arrival and subsequent tests.

 

Abu Dhabi authorities stated the following:

  • Vaccinated travellers arriving from green countries must take a PCR test on arrival and on Day 6, without the need to quarantine. Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 5 days and take another PCR test on Day 4.
  • The protocol applies to all vaccinated UAE citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi emirate who received their second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier, which is documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.
  • Non-vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi arriving from green countries must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, followed by PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 12.
  • Non-vaccinated citizens and residents arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on Day 8.

Updated: May 2nd 2021, 4:30 PM
