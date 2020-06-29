Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Pope Francis discuss response to Covid-19

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the pontiff’s call for co-operation to curb the spread of Covid-19 was crucial

Pope Francis and Sheikh Mohamed during the pontiff's trip to Abu Dhabi in 2019. EPA  

Gillian Duncan
Jun 29, 2020

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed spoke of the shared vision for world peace outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity – signed in Abu Dhabi last year – during a call with Pope Francis.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces also discussed the response to the Covid-19 pandemic with the Pope.

“During a phone call with Pope Francis, I reiterated our shared vision inspired by The Document on Human Fraternity,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

“His call for global co-operation in tackling Covid-19 is crucial, and together we are committed to building an alliance for the prosperity of humankind.”

The Pope and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed Al Tayeb signed the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together during the Pope's trip to Abu Dhabi in February, 2019.

Read More
The Pope in the UAE
UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Amazon in fight against Covid-19

It calls on people across the world to unite to bring about interfaith harmony and spread a message of peace.

At the weekend, the UAE sent a plane carrying 15 tonnes of medical and food aid to the Amazon in collaboration with the Vatican Department of Education.

The shipment came about as a result of the Document on Human Fraternity.

The aid will help people in the Peruvian city of Iquitos in the dense Amazon forest. The city has a population of 400,000.

To date, the UAE has sent 974 tonnes of aid to 68 countries to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

Updated: June 29th 2020, 7:44 AM
