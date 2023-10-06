Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of aid for flood-hit Libya

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday ordered 90 tonnes of aid be flown to flood-hit Libya.

It is the third consignment of relief aid in the past three weeks to be sent from Dubai’s International Humanitarian City to Benghazi, Libya, as part of continuing efforts to support people affected by Storm Daniel.

The Boeing 747 aircraft took off from Dubai World Central Airport early on Friday morning carrying more than 90 tonnes of aid, including essential shelter materials, kitchen sets, blankets, jerricans, and other crucial relief items provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Extreme rainfall from hurricane-strength Storm Daniel caused two upstream dams to burst on September 10, sending flood waters that have been likened to a tsunami crashing through the middle of the eastern city of Derna.

The deluge razed entire neighbourhoods, dividing the port city and sweeping many people into the Mediterranean and to their deaths.

More than 4,000 people have been reported dead and thousands more remain missing in eastern Libya.

On Thursday, it was announced that the UAE Disaster Victim Identification team, in Libya as part of a humanitarian mission, helped to locate 181 people missing after the flooding disaster in Derna.

The UAE team also assisted Libyan authorities and teams to provide and aid and relief to the affected and displaced.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed ordered the activation of the relief air bridge to send aid to the region.

Since then, Dubai’s International Humanitarian City has extended its support to transport relief supplies for five prominent international humanitarian organisations.