President Sheikh Mohamed meets Venezuelan vice president

President Sheikh Mohamed met Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Saturday at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Ms Rodriguez conveyed the greetings of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Sheikh Mohamed and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity in the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed asked Ms Rodriguez to convey his greetings and best wishes to Mr Maduro and the people of Venezuela.

The two discussed the friendly relations between the countries and opportunities to further co-operate in the areas of investment, trade and in economic fields. They also exchanged views on several issues and topics of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed and a number of senior officials and members of the delegation accompanying Ms Rodriguez.