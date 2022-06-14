Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in official visit to Kuwait

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Kuwait on Monday for an official visit.

Venezuelan state television showed Mr Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores being received by various Kuwaiti officials.

They were accompanied by ministers and officials in areas including foreign affairs, agriculture, communications, tourism and transportation, the Kuwaiti news agency Kuna reported.

"We are on this necessary tour to reactivate ties of work, co-operation, commonality, solidarity, brotherhood,” Mr Maduro said.

The visiting president and his delegation spoke with Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah at Kuwait International Airport, Kuna said without giving details of their discussions.

Venezuela’s state-run broadcaster VTV highlighted that Kuwait and Venezuela both were part of the original members of Opec.

Mr Maduro’s Twitter account said the president wanted to expand on those ties.

Contentos de arribar al nuevo destino de nuestra Agenda de Trabajo Internacional: el Estado de Kuwait. Venimos a estrechar y ampliar lazos estratégicos con esta nación amiga, que forma parte de la OPEP. ¡Será una fructífera jornada! pic.twitter.com/A9ImXUBp3v — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 13, 2022

Mr Maduro’s visit comes after he travelled to Iran at the weekend. His earlier stops included Algeria and Turkey.