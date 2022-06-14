Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in official visit to Kuwait

Maduro and wife Cilia Flores were accompanied by ministers and officials in areas including foreign affairs, agriculture, communications and tourism

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, speaks with Kuwait's Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Sabah, in Kuwait City. Photo: Kuwaiti Emiri Diwan
The National
Jun 14, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Kuwait on Monday for an official visit.

Venezuelan state television showed Mr Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores being received by various Kuwaiti officials.

They were accompanied by ministers and officials in areas including foreign affairs, agriculture, communications, tourism and transportation, the Kuwaiti news agency Kuna reported.

US officials visit Venezuela to discuss easing oil sanctions

"We are on this necessary tour to reactivate ties of work, co-operation, commonality, solidarity, brotherhood,” Mr Maduro said.

The visiting president and his delegation spoke with Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah at Kuwait International Airport, Kuna said without giving details of their discussions.

Venezuela’s state-run broadcaster VTV highlighted that Kuwait and Venezuela both were part of the original members of Opec.

Mr Maduro’s Twitter account said the president wanted to expand on those ties.

Mr Maduro’s visit comes after he travelled to Iran at the weekend. His earlier stops included Algeria and Turkey.

Updated: June 14, 2022, 6:33 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL