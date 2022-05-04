Abu Dhabi Crown Prince exchanges Eid greetings with Pakistan's prime minister

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Shahbaz Sharif wish each other's nations 'continued progress and prosperity'

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif exchanged Eid greetings on Tuesday. Photo: Crown Prince Court/ AFP
May 04, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged Eid greetings with the prime minister of Pakistan.

The Crown Prince received a call on Tuesday evening from Shahbaz Sharif, in which they wished each other's nations 'continued progress and prosperity,' according to state news agency Wam.

The two leaders met earlier this week at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed ways to grow relations between the two countries, opportunities to expand co-operation in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Updated: May 04, 2022, 4:53 AM
