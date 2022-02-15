Sharjah to lift capacity limits in line with national Covid-19 strategy

Sharjah will gradually lift capacity limits for all public events and activities in line with a nationwide strategy to ease Covid-19 restrictions.

The emirate's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team said the directive covers all sectors.

Shopping centres, restaurants and cafes, places of worship and modes of transport will be able to resume full occupancy under the plans.

Maximum capacity will be allowed at social events, such as weddings and funerals.

Social distancing will be reduced to one metre in mosques and other places of worship.

The Sharjah government urged members of the public to continue to adhere to the rules.

“Authorities will deal with anyone who violates the stipulated preventive and precautionary measures,” the crisis management team said.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said last week that venues would be allowed to operate at full occupancy by the middle of this month.

He said individual emirates would to allowed to set capacity limits for weddings and funerals, and called on members of the public to abide by green pass rules specific to their area.

Cinemas were allowed to return to 100 per cent capacity from Tuesday under the measures.

Stadiums will no longer have to limit the number of spectators at football matches and other sporting events, the UAE Football Association said.

Capacity has been increased to 100 per cent but entry will only be allowed to people aged 12 and over who have a green status on the Al Hosn app.

Spectators must also provide proof they have received a negative PCR test result in the past 96 hours.

