Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Slovakia

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Zuzana Caputova, President of Slovakia, at Al Shati Palace on Thursday.

The leaders discussed ties between the two countries and ways of boosting them.

They also talked about regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to Ms Caputova the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa and his best wishes for more development and prosperity in Slovakia.

The meeting addressed recent developments, in light of the Houthi attacks on civilian sites in the UAE, which threaten regional and international security.

Ms Caputova condemned the attacks and all forms of Houthi terrorism and threats to regional security and stability.

The leaders also talked about Slovakia’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai and highlighted the event’s importance in promoting co-operation between countries, cultures and communities, to ensure a better future for everyone.

Ms Caputova expressed her happiness at visiting the UAE and thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his warm welcome.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.