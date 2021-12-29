Dubai unifies health insurance for all government employees

All government of Dubai employees will now receive the same health insurance, authorities have announced.

The unified system called Enaya will replace Saada insurance, as well as any other previously provided government health insurance.

The move to one system is aimed at providing beneficiaries with more comprehensive and specialised medical care.

Enaya features two different service providers — Neuron insurance and Almadallah Healthcare Management.

Those eligible for the Enaya health insurance programme are government of Dubai employees and their families and UAE citizens who live in Dubai and receive no other government insurance.

UAE citizens covered by the new system will automatically have certain members of their family covered, including spouses, parents, sons up to 24 years old and daughters until they are married or start working.

Read more Sheikh Hamdan: Dubai is the first paperless government in the world

UAE residents working for the Dubai government will be allowed to add their spouse and up to three children under 21 to the system.

Benefits of Enaya include coverage of periodic routine examinations and vaccinations and no minimum waiting time to use maternity services.