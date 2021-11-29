UAE Cabinet adopts policies on medicine, housing loans and fatwa council

The UAE has adopted a national policy that will aim to ensure medicine is available at all times to those in need, following a meeting the UAE Cabinet today.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in a series of tweets on Monday, said the UAE will also raise investment in the Emirates' pharmaceutical industrial sector by 20% and expand its exports to regional markets.

He said the Cabinet also approved financial exemptions from housing loans for those citizens who are unable to obtain them, those who have passed away, and disabled people. The issuance of government housing to low-income families to provide them with a decent housing was also approved.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet ratified a national strategy for cultural and creative industries, which includes 40 projects and initiatives aimed at raising the contribution of the creative industrial sector to 5% of GDP, in partnership with the private sector.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the re-formation of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, which will be headed up by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah and a group of scholars and specialists.