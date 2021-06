Four injured in 34 vehicle pile-up in Dubai amid bad weather

Four people were injured on Monday – one seriously – in a 34 vehicle pile-up in Dubai.

The accident took place on Emirates Road, past Al Qudra Bridge, on the way to Sharjah, Dubai Police said.

It came as sandstorms swept across parts of the UAE creating havoc on the roads.

Police had warned motorists to be extra cautious as dust clouds reduced visibility, creating treacherous conditions.

Brig Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, director of the traffic department, said motorists had not been leaving sufficient space between vehicles.

He appealed to drivers to exercise extra caution while driving in bad weather.

They should reduce speed, leave an appropriate distance and avoid changing lanes, said Brig Gen Al Mazrouei.

In the event of a minor accident, drivers and passengers should not stand in the middle of the road, he said.

Dust storms rolled across many parts of the country, while rain and hail fell in eastern areas.

More of the same weather has been forecast for the next few days.

