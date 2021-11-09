My Dubai Expo: Meet the man who visited 192 pavilions in two days as a fitness challenge

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

A fitness enthusiast living in Abu Dhabi has visited all 192 pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai in just two days.

Amine Zaanoun, from Morocco, knew he wanted to visit as many pavilions as fast as he could and set himself the task, combining it with the Dubai Fitness Challenge currently under way.

Quote The experience, challenging myself, was amazing. The main thing I learned through this experience was meeting new people Amine Zaanoun

The programme encourages UAE residents to do 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days. It started on October 29.

By the end of the first day of his challenge, Mr Zaanoun had walked about 20km and completed more than 27,000 steps. On day two, he walked about 19.5km.

Mr Zaanoun said he wanted to encourage people from around the world to visit the site and get fit.

"Since Expo is being held in Dubai, I, as a proud Arab, wanted to represent all Arabs by promoting this challenge," he said.

"At the same time, I want to encourage anyone who is overweight to exercise, as well as encourage people in general to visit Expo."

A round-the-world trip

Before his visit, Mr Zaanoun carefully planned out his adventure.

He made sure to arrive at the Expo site early in the morning, and he researched which pavilions were the most crowded and made sure to visit them before peak hours to avoid any crowds.

He also visited the pavilions district by district, strategically visiting one after the other.

The 31-year-old said taking on the challenge gave him the opportunity to learn about countries from all over the world and experience new cultures – something he had always wanted to do.

“The experience, challenging myself, was amazing. I want to thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for this initiative," said Mr Zaanoun.

"The main thing I learned through this experience was meeting new people. I also learned about new countries - their traditions, their different discoveries, the technology they each have."

As one of the few people in the world who has managed to visit every pavilion, he has a unique insight on which one visitors should prioritise.

“My favourite pavilion was the UAE Pavilion, of course. I also liked the German Pavilion and the technology presented there," he said.

"Croatia also has a good pavilion – they have an electric car. There are also some islands that I have never heard of.”