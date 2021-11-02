Expo 2020 Dubai: watch the story of the UAE's 'dreamers'

‎LIVE BLOG: Latest on Expo 2020 Dubai here

The UAE's Golden Jubilee is celebrated in a new video on display in the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Titled The land of dreamers who do, the film tells the story of the UAE through the eyes of those who have made it their home over the last 50 years.

Quote I’ve always seen the UAE as a humble young mother, whose journey of resilience has led her to become a gatherer of people no matter where they came from Ray Haddad, film director

Directed by the award-winning film director Ray Haddad, the video focuses on the lives lived by the “dreamers”, the ambitions they have achieved, and their plans for the future.

“Growing up in the UAE, my dream has always been to authentically show what makes the UAE who ‘she’ truly is: its people,” said Mr Haddad, who was born in Abu Dhabi and now lives in the US.

“I say ‘she’ because I’ve always seen the UAE as a humble young mother, whose journey of resilience has led her to become a gatherer of people no matter where they came from”, he said.

A unified nation

The film reflects the central theme of the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which focuses on the unity of the 200 nationalities who call the UAE home.

From industry-leading innovators to creative minds and altruistic members of the community, the video features a large spectrum of dreamers and achievers who have contributed to the journey of the nation.

The message conveyed is that these people embody the spirit of the UAE, and carry forward the legacy forged by the country’s original dreamer, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father.

While looking back at the UAE's heritage, the video also looks forward to its future, and the next 50 years.

The UAE Pavilion is open for visitors daily from 10am to 10pm.

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai