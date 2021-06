UAE weather: dusty and hot conditions with a chance of rain

The scientists at Khalifa University of Science and Technology analysed aerosol optical depth data for the UAE for a 14-year period beginning in 2006. Antonie Robertson / The National

The weather in the UAE will be dusty and cloudy with a likelihood of cloud formation.

The temperatures will increase steadily peaking at 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Winds will be moderate, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand that will reduce visibility.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times in the Sea of Oman.

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

