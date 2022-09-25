UAE fog warning issued as drivers are urged to be vigilant

Drivers are being urged to be vigilant with fog expected to sweep across the UAE in the early hours of Monday morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there was a prospect of foggy conditions from midnight until 9am on Monday.

The centre urged motorists to follow traffic regulations in place during periods of poor visibility.

It said visibility may be reduced even further in some coastal and internal regions.

Abu Dhabi Police routinely cuts speed limits on roads during foggy weather.

Temporary limits are displayed on electronic display boards on motorways, with fines issued to drivers caught flouting the rules.

The UAE has experienced unstable weather in recent months, with soaring temperatures and high humidity as well as mist, fog and heavy rain.

In its latest five-day forecast, the NCM said fog and mist could persist until at least Thursday.

Visibility could be further reduced by dust storms next week, with winds expected to hit 40kph.

The UAE is now moving into the cooler months as September draws to a close. The lowest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday was 20.7°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6.30am.

Day-time temperatures are expected to drop below 40°C across the UAE next week, dipping to 33°C in Fujairah and below 30°C in the evening.

Fog shrouds the UAE - in pictures