UAE fog warning issued as drivers are urged to be vigilant

The National Centre of Meteorology called on motorists to take care during expected poor visibility in early hours of Monday

Drivers are being urged to take care during foggy weather forecast for the early hours of Monday. Victor Besa / The National
The National
Sep 25, 2022
Drivers are being urged to be vigilant with fog expected to sweep across the UAE in the early hours of Monday morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there was a prospect of foggy conditions from midnight until 9am on Monday.

The centre urged motorists to follow traffic regulations in place during periods of poor visibility.

It said visibility may be reduced even further in some coastal and internal regions.

Abu Dhabi Police routinely cuts speed limits on roads during foggy weather.

Temporary limits are displayed on electronic display boards on motorways, with fines issued to drivers caught flouting the rules.

The UAE has experienced unstable weather in recent months, with soaring temperatures and high humidity as well as mist, fog and heavy rain.

In its latest five-day forecast, the NCM said fog and mist could persist until at least Thursday.

Visibility could be further reduced by dust storms next week, with winds expected to hit 40kph.

The UAE is now moving into the cooler months as September draws to a close. The lowest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday was 20.7°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6.30am.

Day-time temperatures are expected to drop below 40°C across the UAE next week, dipping to 33°C in Fujairah and below 30°C in the evening.

Fog shrouds the UAE - in pictures

Fog covers Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Stephen Nelmes / The National

Updated: September 25, 2022, 4:44 PM
