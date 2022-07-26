Rain in Abu Dhabi and Dubai after dust alert issued

Rain fell across the UAE on Tuesday after an alert was issued over dusty conditions.

The National Centre of Meteorology shared footage of challenging driving conditions during downpours in Dubai and Sharjah.

The weather centre reported rainfall in Hatta in Dubai and parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from late morning into early afternoon.

Police in Abu Dhabi earlier issued a safety plea to motorists after dusty weather caused low visibility on Tuesday morning.

الإمارات : الان هطول أمطار الخير على كلباء في الساحل الشرقي من الدولة #منخفض_الفهد #مركز_العاصفة

Drivers were asked to take care during the high winds and dust for "your safety and the safety of others".

Abu Dhabi Police reminded the public not to take videos of the hazy weather or use their phones when behind the wheel.

The National Centre of Meteorology released a similar warning as people woke up to overcast skies in the Emirates.

The weather centre called on drivers to "slow down and leave a space between vehicles" during period of reduced visibility.

The NCM also said the public should stay away from wadis and avoid going to the sea, amid rough conditions.

The weather centre issued a further alert over the prospect of dust storms over the next 24 hours.

It said wind speeds could reach 60mph, helping to kick up dust and sand to impact visibility.

In its notice, people across the country were told to 'be aware' of blustery and dusty conditions when outdoors.

Fresh Southeasterly winds and strong a times with speed reaching 60 km/hr and rough sea to very rough sea at times with wave height reaching 6 Ft to 8 Ft at times with convective clouds offshore in Oman Sea From 11:00 Tuesday 26/07/2022 until 11:00 Wednesday 27/07/2022.

Rain was recorded in Al Ain on Tuesday morning and overnight in Fujairah as an unsettled start to the summer continued.

People in Ajman reported strong winds on Monday while heavy rain fell in Sharjah.

Thunder and rain are forecast for the UAE and Oman in the coming days.

A weather front from Pakistan and northern India is expected to reach Muscat on Tuesday and will arrive in Dubai and Abu Dhabi early on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Oman's meteorology centre warned of rainfall and possible flooding.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Fujairah on Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures will drop to 29°C.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology said rainfall and lower temperatures are expected to extend to coastal and western areas.

Light to heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder at times is expected in some areas.

Moderate to strong winds will blow dust, leading to poor visibility.

