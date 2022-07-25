UAE and Oman braced for rain, thunder and lightning this week

Thunder and rain are forecast for the UAE and Oman in the coming days.

A weather front from Pakistan and northern India is expected to reach Muscat on Tuesday and will arrive in Dubai and Abu Dhabi early on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Fujairah on Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures will drop to 29°C.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said rainfall and lower temperatures are expected to extend to coastal and western areas.

Light to heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder at times is expected in some areas.

Moderate to strong winds will blow dust, leading to poor visibility.

Summer storms are not unheard of, but July and August are typically the driest months in the Gulf.

الحالة المرتقبة تؤثر الان على باكستان والحركة جهة بحر عمان باتجاه مناطق الامارات وشمال السلطنة ، التأثير المباشر متوقع يومي الثلاثاء والاربعاء ، هذا والله أعلم #مركز_العاصفة

25_7_2022 pic.twitter.com/xiMuVeq6GA — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) July 25, 2022

“The Oman sea and Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough during this period,” said the centre in its weekly forecast.

Temperatures will continue to drop on Wednesday, with a low of 24°C in Al Ain, 25°C in Fujairah, 27°C in Dubai and 29°C in Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday evening, there will be highs of 44°C in Abu Dhabi.

Humidity will increase to 85 per cent with a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas.

In Oman this month, at least 19 people died when heavy downpours led to flash flooding.

Among the dead were a father and his two children, who lived in Dubai and were taking the Eid holidays in the sultanate.