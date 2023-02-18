Former pupils at Dubai school organise Turkey-Syria donation drive-through - in pictures

Former pupils at Al Mawakeb School Al Barsha on Saturday teamed up with Emirates Red Crescent for a drive-through donation event to help earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria.

About 150 people turned up to help with the collection, where people donated items such as family-size tents, sleeping bags, blankets and portable heaters.

Alissar Nasr, chief academic officer at Al Mawakeb Schools, said their target was more than 50 tonnes of goods.

A similar event is taking place this weekend at Alserkal Avenue, Dubai's arts and culture district, and will continue until Sunday, with people able to give cash as well as essential supplies.

