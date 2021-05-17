Changes to UAE criminal arrest laws give suspects more rights

Prison staff monitor inmates from a control room at Dubai Central Prison in these images from July 2020. A recent legal overhaul changes the way detention suspects are processed and treated, with police legally required to provide an able translator. Reem Mohammed / The National

Legal changes that provide more rights for people who are arrested in the UAE have already had an impact on the justice system, one of the country’s most senior judges said.

Three amendments made to Federal Decree Law Number 35 of 1992, in particular, offer protection to suspects who have been accused of crimes, arrested and then brought in for questioning.

The changes were confirmed on September 30, 2020 in Federal Decree Law Number 28, shortly before the government changed a series of personal and family laws in November.

There were several significant changes:

– evidence obtained under duress or degrading treatment is inadmissible;

Quote The UAE attracts many tourists and expatriates, which means there's a multitude of nationalities, The changes have been made with those differences in mind

– prosecutors and police are required to retain a translator who can be freely used by suspects;

– the right to remain silent is enshrined in law, without any presumption of guilt by doing so;

– a suspect must be informed of their crime upon detention.

Dr Ali Galadari, a judge in Dubai Court of Cassation, told The National that the changes have already had an impact nationwide, leading to some cases being thrown out by the courts.

"The minute these new laws were introduced officially they were implemented in all UAE courts, as they complete and add to previous regulations," Mr Galadari said.

“There were many cases in which the offender would have been found guilty before we implemented the current laws, after which they were seen as innocent and let go.”

Dr Ali Galadari from Dubai Court of Cassation says the legal changes allow judges to strictly scrutinise the circumstances of an arrest. Satish Kumar / The National

Dubai lawyer Ludmila Yamalova, managing partner of HPL Yamalova & Plewka, said the right to a translator provided by the authorities is one of the most significant developments.

“Now a suspect’s lawyer could challenge and invalidate this type of evidence on the basis that it violates these new criminal procedure laws,” she said.

“We haven’t seen any publicity about these amendments, but to us as legal practitioners, these changes are very, very valuable.”

Changes part of broader legal overhaul

Now for a signed statement to be admissible in the UAE's judicial system, it needs to have been agreed by an official translator.

The UAE's commitment to offer such services to all suspects is a "fundamental change in the legal system," said Ms Yamalova.

“Most of what we do here in the UAE is English based, so it’s quite shocking to expats when all police and judicial proceedings are done in Arabic.

“Some people say things and sign off on things they don’t understand because they’re intimidated by the circumstances.”

The amendments are important for several reasons, said Mr Galadari.

“They go hand in hand with current economic and technical changes,” he said.

"Furthermore, the UAE is a country which attracts many tourists and expatriates, which means there's a multitude of nationalities, backgrounds and religious views to cater for.

“As such, the changes have been made with those differences in mind.

“Introducing these new laws and means of actions have helped the UAE become one of the world’s top countries, due to the laws being closer in line to international norms.”

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

MATCH INFO World Cup qualifier Thailand 2 (Dangda 26', Panya 51') UAE 1 (Mabkhout 45+2')

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Second ODI England 322-7 (50 ovs)

India 236 (50 ovs) England win by 86 runs Next match: Tuesday, July 17, Headingley

The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



