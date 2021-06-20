Abu Dhabi sets up fast-track court to handle minor financial disputes

Court will deal with claims of less than Dh500,000 and deliver verdicts within 15 days

Abu Dhabi has set up a court to hear financial disputes involving claims of less than Dh500,000 ($136,125).

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on Sunday said labour disputes, unpaid wages, commercial and civil cases will be handled by the court.

It was established on the orders of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs

The fast-track court will pass judgments within 15 days of the case being registered and free up other courts for more serious matters.

Judges can adjourn the hearing only once, and the dispute settlement ruling must be passed on the day the case is resolved.

Judges must also give reasons for their decisions to ensure transparency.

The UAE has set up several fast-track courts to speed up the judicial process and ensure straightforward cases are dealt with as quickly as possible.

The country's first one-day courts handling civil and commercial cases that involve claims of up to Dh20,000 were introduced by Ras Al Khaimah courts in 2017.

In Dubai, the one-day court started operating in 2017 after a trial in 2015.

It primarily covers the densely populated Deira and Bur Dubai districts and issues judgments within 24 hours.

Last year, the court handled 1,165 cases of bounced cheques, 653 of illegal stays in the country and 330 against people who worked while on a visit visa.

The court also looked into 305 cases of consuming alcohol and 177 of drink-driving.

In 2018, Abu Dhabi set up its one-day court to speed up settlement times on cases including lifting travel bans, cross dressing, illegal alcohol consumption and tourist offences.

