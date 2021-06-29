Al Ain resident forgos iftar with her family to ensure others can eat

Areej Saadi volunteers with Emirates Red Crescent during the day and distributes food to those in need in Al Ain later in the day. Pawan Singh / The National

It was the 17th day of Ramadan before Areej Saadi was able to break her fast with her daughter.

When most Muslim families would be settling down for iftar at around 7pm, the 40-year-old Palestinian could instead be found out on the streets of Al Ain, distributing meals to those who would otherwise have none.

Sacrificing time with her family to help others is something she learnt from her father.

“I grew up seeing him helping others and seeing my mother split our food then donating almost half,” she said.

The mother of five dedicates the first half of the day volunteering with Emirates Red Crescent then spends what money she has on food to hand out to people in need.

She starts her day at 7.30am, when she is given a list of names that require help.

“Once we know where we are going, along with my amazing team members, we deliver food to those who need it and by 2pm we are done,” she said.

After that, she takes whatever money she has in her wallet that day and spends it on essential food items that she then distributes to low-income families, making sure to maintain physical distancing from the recipients.

She has developed a reputation among the community in Al Ain, where she has lived for 20 years, and now relies on them to tell her who needs a little more help.

A few days before Ramadan began, she was told of a family who had been living on bread for a week.

Areej Saadi hands out meals to low-income workers and families in Al Ain during Ramadan. Pawan Singh / The National

"I didn’t have much cash at the time, so I went home and packed almost everything I had [to give to them],” she said.

And if she is unable to help herself, she calls on friends to step in.

On the first day of the holy month, she was told of four girls who were under house quarantine with their elderly grandmother after their parents were taken to hospital with Covid-19.

“They had nothing to eat on their first day of fasting so I called my friend who sent them home cooked iftar. Her driver left it on their doorstep,” Ms Saadi said.

“That day I was busy with my volunteering work at a hospital and couldn’t go buy them food and asked my friend to send them food that day but she has continued to send them daily meals.”

Ms Saadi and another friend have partnered with Walam Al Khaleej Restaurant restaurant to provide half-priced meals to almost 50 families in Al Ain daily since March.

Ms Saadi works at a Quran learning centre in the city, where she lives with her daughter.

Before Ramadan began, Ms Areej was volunteering at malls where she would hand out face masks and gloves and advise people on safety measures to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19.

“Now, as malls are reopening, we will be doing the same in order to maintain the safety of everybody,” she said.

But when it comes to her own safety, Ms Areej is sure to follow the advice of health authorities but is not concerned.

“Doing good brings back only good,” she said.

“I volunteer with police, with cancer patients and with the ERC. Bringing happiness to others is a rewarding feeling.”

But Ms Areej is not above receiving help too as her community bands together to support each other. Every day, her daughter breaks her fast at her neighbours house so Ms Areej can be out helping others.

“When my mother once visited me here and saw my friends and neighbours, she told me: ‘You have your family right here with you.”

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tributes from the UAE's personal finance community • Sebastien Aguilar, who heads SimplyFI.org, a non-profit community where people learn to invest Bogleheads’ style “It is thanks to Jack Bogle’s work that this community exists and thanks to his work that many investors now get the full benefits of long term, buy and hold stock market investing. Compared to the industry, investing using the common sense approach of a Boglehead saves a lot in costs and guarantees higher returns than the average actively managed fund over the long term. From a personal perspective, learning how to invest using Bogle’s approach was a turning point in my life. I quickly realised there was no point chasing returns and paying expensive advisers or platforms. Once money is taken care off, you can work on what truly matters, such as family, relationships or other projects. I owe Jack Bogle for that.” • Sam Instone, director of financial advisory firm AES International "Thought to have saved investors over a trillion dollars, Jack Bogle’s ideas truly changed the way the world invests. Shaped by his own personal experiences, his philosophy and basic rules for investors challenged the status quo of a self-interested global industry and eventually prevailed. Loathed by many big companies and commission-driven salespeople, he has transformed the way well-informed investors and professional advisers make decisions." • Demos Kyprianou, a board member of SimplyFI.org "Jack Bogle for me was a rebel, a revolutionary who changed the industry and gave the little guy like me, a chance. He was also a mentor who inspired me to take the leap and take control of my own finances." • Steve Cronin, founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com "Obsessed with reducing fees, Jack Bogle structured Vanguard to be owned by its clients – that way the priority would be fee minimisation for clients rather than profit maximisation for the company. His real gift to us has been the ability to invest in the stock market (buy and hold for the long term) rather than be forced to speculate (try to make profits in the shorter term) or even worse have others speculate on our behalf. Bogle has given countless investors the ability to get on with their life while growing their wealth in the background as fast as possible. The Financial Independence movement would barely exist without this." • Zach Holz, who blogs about financial independence at The Happiest Teacher "Jack Bogle was one of the greatest forces for wealth democratisation the world has ever seen. He allowed people a way to be free from the parasitical "financial advisers" whose only real concern are the fat fees they get from selling you over-complicated "products" that have caused millions of people all around the world real harm.” • Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.org "In an industry that’s synonymous with greed, Jack Bogle was a lone wolf, swimming against the tide. When others were incentivised to enrich themselves, he stood by the ‘fiduciary’ standard – something that is badly needed in the financial industry of the UAE."

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

Race card 1.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 84,000 (D) 1,400m 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,200m 3pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1.950m 3.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,800m 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 68,000 (D) 1,000m

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

Friday’s fixture 6.15pm: Al Wahda v Hatta 6.15pm: Al Dhafra v Ajman 9pm: Al Wasl v Baniyas 9pm: Fujairah v Sharjah .

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

