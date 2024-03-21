UAE weather: Fog alert issued in Abu Dhabi amid poor visibility

A yellow weather alert was issued on Thursday morning after thick fog shrouded parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to "exercise caution" in a notice on social media as fog rolling in across the emirate hampered visibility on the roads.

The force cut the speed limit to 80kph on the Dubai to Al Ain Road and Al-Taf Road between Swehan and Al Ajban due to the hazardous conditions.

Police called on motorists to abide by temporary speed limits in place during the foggy weather.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported bouts of fog over Nahil Road towards Al Hiyar, Al Faqa in Al Ain and Ajban in Abu Dhabi.

Read more UAE weather: Rain expected in parts of the country from Sunday

The fog is expected to persist until at least 9am on Thursday, the weather bureau said.

The NCM said in its latest five-day weather bulletin that further fog was expected to blanket the country on Friday.

Fog in the UAE – in pictures