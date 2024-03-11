Free parking announced in Dubai during iftar

Parking will be free of charge for two hours in Dubai during Ramadan.

There will also be free parking in the TECOM area parking zone F from 6pm until 8am the following day.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday released its paid parking schedule for the holy month.

From Monday to Saturday, fees will be charged from 8am to 6pm and again from 8pm until midnight. Parking during iftar will be free for two hours.

However, fees for multistorey car parks will apply all day and night throughout Ramadan.

The authority also announced details of its transport services for the holy month.

There will be no changes to the Metro service in the city, with the usual schedule remaining in place. Bus routes will follow the same schedule as the metro, and the tram schedule will remain unchanged.

The Dubai water taxi will stop during iftar and dhuhr prayer times but will continue with its ordinary schedule.

Ramadan began on Monday following the announcement from the UAE's moon-sighting committee that the new crescent moon had been seen on Sunday.

It followed a decision from Saudi Arabia that Ramadan would commence on Monday after its committee sighted the crescent moon there.

During the month, which lasts either 29 or 30 days, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Private-sector workers also have their working hours reduced by two hours a day during Ramadan, following an announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Federal employees will work from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday, and 9am to noon on Fridays.

Schools across the country will also have their hours reduced to daily a maximum of five and classes will finish at noon on Fridays.

