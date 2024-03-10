Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome worshippers during Ramadan

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has completed its preparations to welcome thousands of worshippers and visitors during Ramadan.

The first day of Ramadan is expected to fall on March 11 this year, after the UAE's International Astronomy Centre announced the sighting of the Sheban crescent moon on February 10.

This marked the countdown to the month-long fast.

The internationally renowned place of worship last year welcomed 684,945 guests from around the world, state news agency Wam reported.

A record of more than 60,000 worshippers also visited the mosque on the 27th night of Ramadan to observe Laylat Al Qadr.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre said it has formed committees and teams to ensure that it meets the needs of worshippers and visitors throughout the holy month.

It has also enlisted 580 volunteers to work alongside the centre's employees, the Emirates Red Crescent, police officers, paramedics and the civil defence.

The centre has also provided more than 70 electric cars to transport worshippers from car parks to prayer halls, with priority going to the elderly and the disabled, as well as about 50,000 breakfast meals for workers.

There will also be 8,379 available parking spaces, including 1,500 for women and more than 60 for those with disabilities. There are over 3,515 chairs and 50 wheelchairs for worshippers.

Additional parking will be provided at Erth Hotel, Zayed Sports City and adjacent to Wahat Al Karama.

The centre has also provided more than 1,480 carpets for worshippers and cleaned and sterilised carpets in the mosque's halls and courtyard to ensure the safety of worshippers.

The SZGMC has collaborated with the Ministry of Defence to fire the canon announcing the beginning of Ramadan in co-ordination with the Ramadan Moon Sighting Committee.

They will fire the cannon daily at the mosque throughout the holy month to mark Iftar and to announce the start of Eid Al Fitr.

Ramadan is observed by more than 1.8 billion Muslims and is believed to be the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Fasting during the holy month is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is mandatory for all Muslims who are in good health.

