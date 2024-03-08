UAE and Egypt send 62 tonnes of aid to northern Gaza

The UAE has sent a fifth batch of aid to northern Gaza as part of its joint operation with Egypt.

Aircraft from the Emirates and Egypt carried about 62 tonnes of food and medical aid, which were dropped into northern Gaza to support Palestinians in the war between Hamas and Israel.

It brings the total amount of aid provided to 231 tonnes since the operation was launched, with the first drop last week, Wam reported.

It comes a day after the fourth batch, comprising 53 tonnes, was delivered.

Footage released this week showed military personnel hard at work as they flew over the Gaza Strip and dropped relief to help alleviate the suffering of those below.

The operation, which is set to run for several weeks, is part of Gallant Knight 3, which was launched last year by President Sheikh Mohamed to support Palestinian civilians.

The UAE has offered essential financial and humanitarian assistance since the war broke out on October 7.

Last month, a 100-bed floating hospital that set sail from the UAE docked at Al Arish Airport in Egypt and began receiving patients.

The repurposed vessel aims to support relief efforts from Gaza.