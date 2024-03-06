Sheikh Mohamed receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

New UAE ambassador to Myanmar was also sworn in on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed receives the oath from Moataz Abdullah Al Fahim, the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to Myanmar, at Qasr al Bahr. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed receives the oath from Moataz Abdullah Al Fahim, the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to Myanmar, at Qasr al Bahr. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Jessica Morgan
Mar 06, 2024
Powered by automated translation

President Sheikh Mohamed received credentials from several foreign ambassadors to the UAE on Wednesday.

He also received the oath of Moataz Abdullah Al Fahim, the new UAE ambassador to Myanmar, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the ambassadors to Qasr al Bahr in Abu Dhabi where he wished them luck in performing missions that he hoped would benefit the UAE and their respective countries.

On arrival at their posts, new ambassadors typically meet their host country's foreign minister or head of state to present a letter of their credentials in a formal ceremony. This marks the beginning of the ambassadorship.

Read more
President Sheikh Mohamed visits captain injured in Somalia terrorist attack

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed said the ambassadors could expect the utmost assistance from his government and the authorities to help them with their missions.

The ceremony was attended by Ministers of State Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khaled Belhoul and other officials.

Updated: March 06, 2024, 5:47 PM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedAbu Dhabi
editor's picks
More from the national