Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh1bn education fund ahead of Ramadan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a Dh1 billion education fund to support disadvantaged families around the world ahead of Ramadan.

The Mothers' Endowment campaign was launched on Monday by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), state news agency Wam reported.

It aims to support the educational needs of millions of people around the world from underprivileged backgrounds.

"Knowledge is hope. It is the gate to a better life as it builds up capable humans and advances countries," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

"Our role in the UAE is to help ensure people everywhere have education, hope and life. We have to contribute to creating a better future around the world."

The campaign also aims to highlight the role of mothers by allowing people in the UAE to make donations during the holy month in their mothers' names.

"A mother is a synonym of heaven, her satisfaction is the path to heaven. We call upon everyone – young and old, men and women – to be part of this endowment," Sheikh Mohammed added.

"Let us make our mothers happy, please our Creator, and practise fasting this Ramadan amidst the blessings, love and kindness. May God protect the UAE and UAE mothers."

Sheikh Mohammed added that the campaign "embodies the noble value of solidarity deeply instilled in the Emirati community and is a practical application of the UAE's culture of giving".

Ramadan is expected to start on March 10 or 11 this year.

READ MORE Ramadan 2024 working hours announced for private sector

Proceeds from the Mothers' Endowment campaign will go towards supporting the education of millions of people around the world, said Mohammad Al Gergawi, secretary general of MBRGI.

"The allocations will be carried out in partnership with humanitarian organisations," Mr Al Gergawi said. "It targets those who seek education and vocational training in underprivileged communities, which helps promote their stability and welfare."

Among successful Ramadan campaigns in recent years were the One Million Meals in 2020 and 2021, followed by the One Billion Meals in 2022 and 2023.

Last year's One Billion Meals campaign raised Dh750 million in 20 days thanks to 120,000 donations from people, institutions and businesses.