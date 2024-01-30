Sheikh Hamdan approves Dh530 million expansion of Dubai Schools project

Two new affordable schools are set to open this year as part of the Dubai Schools project expansion.

The schools will be located in Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha, with the first cohort of pupils expected to arrive in time for the 2024-25 academic year, Dubai Media Office said.

Launched in 2021, the Dubai Schools project aims to offer high-quality education to Emiratis, rooted in national values at an affordable cost.

Schools under the programme are operated by Taaleem, one of the country's top education providers, and are regulated by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai's private education regulator.

On Tuesday Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the approval of a Dh530 million expansion of the Dubai Schools project.

More than 6,400 seats, 295 classrooms and 123 laboratories and specialised classrooms will be added to schools across the emirates as part of the expansion.

The project aims to raise the total number of classroom seats provided by Dubai Schools to 15,000 by 2033.

The expansion comes part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, involving a Dh208 billion strategy to double the number of Emirati families in the emirate within a decade.

"By fostering a culture of educational excellence, we aim to equip our youth with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing environment," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The new initiative to expand the 'Dubai Schools' project will contribute to ensuring that the emirate's school offerings meet and even exceed global benchmarks of educational excellence."

The new school in Al Khawaneej will span 446,720 square feet and aims to accommodate 4,028 pupils, from kindergarten to Year 12.

It will also have 149 classrooms, 71 laboratories with state-of-the-art technology, three indoor pools – including a semi-Olympic pool – indoor sports halls, football pitch and five outdoor courts.

The school will also house a 11,800 square feet library.

The Al Barsha branch school – which is undergoing expansion – will include 98 new classrooms, two indoor pools, a football pitch, two sports halls, seven outdoor courts, 52 laboratories and a library spanning 6,800 square feet.

Once completed, the school will accommodate an extra 3,520 pupils.

Dubai Municipality and The Knowledge Fund Establishment said that both schools are 50 per cent complete, with both expected to welcome pupils for the 2024/2025 academic year.

In 2021, the Dubai Schools project opened two new schools in Mirdif and Al Barsha.

Both schools follow the American curriculum, but focus on Arabic literacy, science and technology, as well as the UAE's culture and Islamic studies.

By the 2023-2024 academic year, Dubai Schools enrolled 2,580 pupils with representation from 38 different nationalities.

