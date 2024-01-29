Sharjah upgrades traffic lights with AI technology

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has upgraded 48 traffic lights across the city with artificial intelligence.

Operational for about a month, the system employs a combination of sensors, cameras, and advanced algorithms to gather and analyse real-time traffic data.

It detects the number of vehicles at intersections, their types, and their travel speeds. The data collected is then processed using sophisticated algorithms capable of swiftly identifying patterns and trends in traffic flow, such as peak congestion times.

Based on this analysis, the AI system dynamically adjusts the traffic light timings to accommodate the varying traffic volumes.

"For example, in high-traffic scenarios, it can prolong the green light duration for the busier direction, while in low-traffic conditions, it can shorten it to facilitate smoother flow in other directions," said Dr Engineer Yousif Alathmani, Chairman of the SRTA.

"A key aspect of this technology is its ability to continuously learn and adapt and, as it accumulates more data over time, it becomes increasingly efficient in predicting traffic patterns and making corresponding adjustments to the signal timings."

He said the system ensures that traffic light timings are more responsive to real-time road conditions, potentially improving traffic flow by up to 30 per cent.

The SRTA's extensive plan to revamp the city's transport infrastructure includes constructing additional pedestrian bridges in high footfall areas.

Going electric

Expanding its shift towards sustainable transportation, which includes the introduction of more than 760 electric vehicles, the SRTA has also added to its fleet of electric buses.

Following the success of a pilot programme with two electric buses, the authority has acquired 10 more, which are expected to be operational within the next six months.

A fleet of Tesla Model S and Model 3 electric vehicles has been launched, too.

"We currently have eight Teslas, and there are plans to increase this number in the future. Additionally, we have struck an agreement with Beeah Group to boost the number of charging stations from 50 to 200 within the next three to four years," said Dr Alathmani.

The SRTA is also collaborating with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to enhance the efficiency of key roads, including Al Ittihad Road, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, and the Emirates Bypass.

These efforts aim to streamline traffic flow and improve road safety.

The SRTA has also initiated projects to pave internal roads in 20 residential areas across Sharjah and the central region.

Another significant development is the inauguration of the official bus line between Sharjah (Al Jubail) and Oman (Muscat), set for February 22.

This was revealed during a meeting with journalists from various UAE media outlets as part of the Tawasul initiative of the Sharjah Press Club.

The scheme aims to boost communication between Sharjah authorities and the media.