UAE delegation visits field hospital in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A UAE delegation has visited the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Led by Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, officials met injured Palestinians receiving medical treatment, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

They were also briefed by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority on the progress of the facilities, as well as the ongoing Operation Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

The field hospital opened on December 2 in the Gaza Strip as part of the humanitarian operation, which was ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Dr Al Ghaithi said the visit was part of the UAE's commitment to supporting Palestinians and providing them with the best medical care.

Inside UAE's new 150-bed field hospital in Gaza

Medical teams from the Emirates were flown into Gaza to provide aid and treatment to injured Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

The 150-bed hospital features several departments focused on caring for adults and children.

The hospital is being used for general surgery and orthopaedics, and offers anaesthetic services as well as intensive care for children and adults.

It also offers internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

Read more Emirates Red Crescent distributes more aid to Palestinians in Gaza

The Health Ministry in Gaza estimates that about 25,000 people have been killed since October 7.

The UAE has sent thousands of tonnes of essential aid – including food and medical supplies – by land and air over recent months as part of its aid operation.

Earlier this month, the UAE expanded its desalination plants at the Rafah border with Gaza.

The increased operation will provide 4.5 million litres of clean drinking water a day to Gazans.

100 days of Israel-Gaza war – in pictures