UAE weather: Safety alert issued as fog blankets Abu Dhabi, with rain expected this week

A fog warning has been issued across parts of the UAE, with rain expected to fall on Saturday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

The yellow and red alert was issued on Wednesday morning due to the fog in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The notice is in place until 9.30am on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi Police cut speed limits to 80 kph on some roads as a safety precaution due to reduced visibility.

The system has been activated to reduce speeds to 80 km/h on Hamim Road.

The force said on social media that parts of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road and Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road had been temporarily reduced to 80 kph.

The hazy weather is predicted to continue right through to Saturday, according to NCM forecasts.

The weather bureau also said in its five-day bulletin that rain is expected to fall on Saturday night, with the mercury set to dip to lows of 13°C by the coast and 7°C inland.

Light rainfall is predicted through to Sunday over the Northern Emirates, with humid temperatures in the evening in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

