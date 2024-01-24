UAE weather: Safety alert issued as fog blankets Abu Dhabi, with rain expected this week

Motorists urged to exercise caution on the roads due to hazardous conditions

A yellow warning was issued due to fog in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Victor Besa / The National

Jessica Morgan
Jan 24, 2024
A fog warning has been issued across parts of the UAE, with rain expected to fall on Saturday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

The yellow and red alert was issued on Wednesday morning due to the fog in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The notice is in place until 9.30am on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi Police cut speed limits to 80 kph on some roads as a safety precaution due to reduced visibility.

The force said on social media that parts of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road and Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road had been temporarily reduced to 80 kph.

The hazy weather is predicted to continue right through to Saturday, according to NCM forecasts.

The weather bureau also said in its five-day bulletin that rain is expected to fall on Saturday night, with the mercury set to dip to lows of 13°C by the coast and 7°C inland.

Light rainfall is predicted through to Sunday over the Northern Emirates, with humid temperatures in the evening in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Watch: How to drive in the UAE fog

The National's tips for driving safely in fog

Updated: January 24, 2024, 4:10 AM
