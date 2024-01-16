Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives contributes Dh43 million in food aid for Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has contributed Dh43 million ($11.7 million) in direct food aid for Gaza.

The aid is set to benefit more than one million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the war between Hamas and Israel.

The contribution was made in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, state news agency Wam reported.

It brings the total financial support contributed by MBRGI to the WFP to Dh320 million since 2021.

MBRGI signed an agreement with the WFP on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, taking place in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

MBRGI also signed another agreement to develop food projects and deliver aid to those most in need.

Read more Ten lorries of UAE aid for Gaza arrive at Rafah crossing

The agreements were signed by Mohammed Al Gergawi, secretary general of MBRGI, and Cindy McCain, the WFP's executive director.

During the meeting at Davos, Mr Al Gergawi and Ms McCain also discussed prospects of co-operation to support disadvantaged communities and develop sustainable food projects across several countries.

They also discussed the expansion of their partnership to provide direct food support to Palestinians in Gaza.

"The recent MBRGI contribution is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support Palestinians and help those affected in Gaza," said Mr Gergawi.

"The agreement with WFP will help extend the reach of direct food support by WFP to reach one million people in Gaza."

100 days of Israel-Gaza war – in pictures

MIDEAT ISRAEL PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

More than 10,000 children have been killed in 100 days of war in Gaza, Save the Children reported, quoting figures from the enclave's Health Ministry.

The deaths amount to almost 1 per cent of the estimated 1.1 million children in Gaza.

More than 24,200 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, according to the ministry, with women and children making up about 70 per cent of the casualties.

Most of those have been killed by Israeli air strikes and shelling, which have hit the densely populated enclave daily since the war began on October 7, when Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza, killed about 1,200 people in an attack on southern Israel.

The UAE has supplied about 10,000 tonnes of aid, delivered by 121 lorries and 129 cargo planes.

It also opened a warehouse in Al Arish, Egypt, stockpiling aid such as nappies, canned foods and electric heaters, and has opened a field hospital to treat wounded Gazans as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the country's humanitarian operation to support Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, announced by President Sheikh Mohamed.