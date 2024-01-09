President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in India for discussions with Modi

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in India on Tuesday for a working visit and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Mohamed's itinerary includes discussions with Mr Modi on ways to build on the strategic partnership between the two countries, state news agency Wam reported.

Children line the streets to welcome President Sheikh Mohamed in Ahmedabad. Reuters

Sheikh Mohamed is also expected to attend a three-day global business summit in Gujarat state.

After the President's arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, the two leaders were shown a large artwork featuring their portraits.

They also saw a performance by a traditional arts group.

Mr Modi travelled with Sheikh Mohamed from the airport, with many residents lining the streets and waving the flags of the UAE and India in celebration.

Sheikh Mohamed is being accompanied by senior UAE officials including Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed.