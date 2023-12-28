UAE distributes clean drinking water to Gazans from desalination plant

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has begun distributing clean drinking water to Palestinians from its desalination plants in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians taking shelter in the enclave will now have access to clean drinking water that has been treated in the Emirati-run desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

It comes part of the country's humanitarian initiative, Operation Gallant Knight 3.

Earlier this month, one of three desalination plants the UAE is building on the Mediterranean coast on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border opened.

They each aim to have a production capacity of 200,000 gallons a day, which are expected to provide 300,000 Gazans with treated water daily.

The announcement comes after the UAE sent more than 1.6 million pieces of warm clothing and blankets to the Gaza Strip to help alleviate the suffering of embattled Palestinians grappling with the continued conflict and harsh winter conditions.

Read more UAE inaugurates desalination plant near Rafah to send clean water to Gaza

The aid convoy was overseen by the Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, as part of its 'Be their Warmth' campaign, state news agency Wam reported.

The crucial supplies – which are to be distributed in phases – will support those struggling without shelter as temperatures plunge as the Israel-Gaza war rages on.

Gaza is bearing the brunt of a humanitarian disaster, with more than 21,100 people killed since the war broke out on October 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The vast majority of the besieged enclave's 2.2-million population is believed to be displaced, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war – in pictures