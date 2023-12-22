Sheikh Hamdan checks on condition of two Emiratis injured in Prague shooting

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has been in contact with two Emiratis injured in a shooting in the Czech Republic.

The two injured Emiratis have been named as husband and wife Ahmed Ibrahim Al Najjar and Rawda Al Mehrizi.

A gunman opened fire in central Prague on Thursday, killing at least 14 people and wounding about 20, Czech police said.

Sheikh Hamdan made a phone call to the Emirati couple on Friday to check on their condition, Dubai Media Office reported.

Mr Al Najjar is the director general of Umm Al Quwain municipality and Ms Al Mehrizi is the director of marketing and corporate communication at Dubai's Road and Transport Authority.

During the call, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his heartfelt wishes for the couple's recovery and safe return home.

He also issued directives to authorities to extend their full support and to ensure the injured couple received the best care possible.

It is unclear how serious their injuries are.

Read more Emirati man and his wife injured in Prague university shooting

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised “its keenness to provide full support and health care to the injured in co-ordination with the Czech authorities and with the presence of a team from the Ministry of Affairs” in a post on X.

Police said the suspect, a student at the faculty of arts at Charles University, was killed by officers sent to Jan Palach Square in the Czech capital's famous Old Town.

Officers sealed off the square after the shooting and evacuated the philosophy department building of the university, where the shooting took place.