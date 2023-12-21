UAE weather: Alert issued as rain expected in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Heavy rain has been forecast across the UAE on Thursday, with temperatures set to drop as low as 13°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Thursday would be cloudy over eastern, northern and coastal areas, with a chance of rain.

It comes after the mercury dropped as low as 6.6°C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.30am on Saturday, rising slightly to 7.9°C the following day, indicative of a general decline in temperatures in recent days.

According to the NCM's weekly weather bulletin, heavy rainfall will hit all emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah and Sharjah, on Thursday.

It also issued a yellow weather warning to residents to be wary of strong wind speeds of up to 40 kph, which could kick up dust and sand, as well as rough conditions at sea in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.

However, showers are expected to have cleared by 6pm, giving way to clearer weather.

The weather bureau said the weekend would be fairly cloudy with a probability of mist over some coastal and internal areas, while north-easterly and south-easterly winds will have a speed of up to 30 kph.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to settle on Friday and continue throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will remain between the mid to late 20s at the weekend, increasingly slightly on Monday to 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai during the day, with lows of 15°C and 17°C after dusk.

