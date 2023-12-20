UAE sends 100 tonnes of power generators to Ukraine to help civilians through harsh winter

The UAE has sent a plane loaded with 100 tonnes of power generators to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The aid includes 1,640 household power generators, each with a capacity of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts, designed to provide electricity to civilian homes.

Some of the electric generators were flown to Poland on Tuesday, with the remainder set to be transported in January.

The latest aid shipment is part of the UAE's continuing commitment to provide relief and aid to Ukraine, which is at war with Russia.

Majid bin Kamal, director of humanitarian support and aid at the Office of International Affairs at the Presidential Court, said the UAE would continue to send relief shipments, including aid and assistance for the education and health sectors.

It aims to complement winter aid already sent this month in co-ordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UAE has sought to deliver assistance to Ukraine since the war with Russia began in February last year.

In October 2022, the UAE pledged $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine following an order from President Sheikh Mohamed.

The move came a day after Sheikh Mohamed's latest conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates would continue to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to mitigate the impact of the conflict with Russia.

Earlier this month, the UAE sent 27 fully equipped ambulances through the UAE embassy in Poland to support health services in Ukraine.

That delivery supplemented the 23 sent in September.

