UAE weather: Alert issued as fog reduces visibility in Abu Dhabi

A UAE weather alert was issued after fog rolled in across parts of the country on Monday morning, with more unsettled conditions expected during the week.

Thick formation, causing low visibility on the roads, blanketed parts of the UAE at 3am.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned in its weekly weather bulletin that horizontal visibility in some areas “could drop even further at times”.

The fog is expected to clear by 9am, the NCM said.

Abu Dhabi Police sent out a message on social media urging drivers to exercise caution due to “reduced visibility during the fog”.

#urgent | #fog#AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.



Drive Safely pic.twitter.com/kKOoD0phi7 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) December 3, 2023

Motorists were told to follow variable speed limits posted on electronic road signs when making journeys.

Speed limits are typically reduced to 80 kph in the capital during spells of foggy weather in an attempt to boost safety.

In its forecast, the NCM said it would be partly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures expected to stay in the high 20s and low 30s, and humidity set to rise in the evening.

Cloudy weather will continue throughout the week as residents prepare to return to work on Tuesday after the UAE's Union Day weekend.

Read more Palestinian patients arrive in UAE for crucial medical care

Temperatures are expected to hover around 29°C in Abu Dhabi and rise to 30°C in Dubai on Tuesday, with lows of 20°C and 22°C, respectively.

However, cooler weather is expected by the end of the week, with temperatures dipping slightly to 28°C in the capital, 27°C in Dubai and 26°C in Fujairah.

The mercury is expected to hit the mid-20s in other parts of the country, with lows of 13°C.

The sea will be mostly calm throughout the week, with wind speeds of up to 35 kph.

Low clouds will continue throughout the week through to Friday, with highs of 31°C in internal areas and lows of 10°C in the mountains.

Watch: How to drive in the UAE fog