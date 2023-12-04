UAE sends further aid to Palestinians in Gaza

The UAE on Sunday sent additional emergency relief aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The shipment comprised shelter materials and basic food items.

The delivery was made by the Emirates Red Crescent and is part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, which was launched by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Humanitarian aid, including baby formula, was distributed to the most affected areas in Gaza.

It comes days after the UAE's field hospital opened in the besieged enclave to provide aid and treatment to injured Palestinians.

The 150-bed hospital was established in phases and includes several departments focused on caring for children and adults.

The opening of the hospital was announced by state news agency Wam on Saturday night.

The hospital will be used for general surgery and orthopaedics, and will offer anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults.

It also offers internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

There will also be CAT scan services, a laboratory and a pharmacy, Wam reported.

Israeli resumed its strikes on Gaza on Friday morning, causing at least 190 civilian deaths and leaving about 589 injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack into Israel.

About 1,200 Israelis were also killed during Hamas attack, according to the Israeli army.

