UAE Union Day weather: Cooler temperatures and chance of rain on long weekend

The UAE is set for a dip in temperatures and a chance of rain over the Union Day long weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast slightly cooler weather across the Emirates on Saturday, with some cloud cover and an increase in humidity by the evening.

Temperatures on Saturday are set to reach highs of 31°C and drop as low as 17°C in the mountains.

The centre also warned the public to expect some fog or mist in some internal areas on Saturday and Sunday.

Union Day, previously known as National Day, will be marked on Saturday, when citizens and residents are encouraged to come together and celebrate 52 years since the founding of the country.

Several official celebrations are set to take place to mark the occasion, with the main event at Expo City Dubai, where the country is hosting the Cop28 climate change conference until December 12.

The weather centre said the country could expect a cloudy day with humidity rising at night, while the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are expected to have calm conditions at the weekend.

It is also a busy time for sport, with thousands expected to attend the Rugby Sevens tournament in Dubai from Friday to Sunday.

It will be partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds reaching speeds of up to 35kph, the centre said. Temperatures on Saturday will reach highs of 31°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai, with lows of 21°C and 22°C, respectively.

The same conditions are expected on Sunday, with a chance of fog over eastern and coastal areas and islands. There is a possibility of rain.

On Monday, clouds are forecast over coastal and northern areas, with temperatures set to increase slightly in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to 31°C.

Humid conditions will continue through the night into Tuesday morning, before public and private sector employees return to work.

"The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and [Sea of] Oman," the centre said.

