Abu Dhabi crews put out factory fire in Musaffah

Emergency services in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire that broke out in a factory on Thursday morning.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and Abu Dhabi Police were involved in the operation to control the fire that started at 7am.

There were no casualties, officials said.

“Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have successfully controlled a fire in a factory in Musaffah, resulting in no casualties,” the emirate's police force said.

“Abu Dhabi Police urge the public not to circulate inaccurate information and to obtain information from official sources only.”

The cause has not been disclosed and investigations are underway.

Firefighters responded to about 860 fires last year in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority inspected 10,753 residential and commercial buildings and centres across the emirate between May and October this year.

These included 6,994 places in Abu Dhabi city, 3,494 in Al Ain and 265 in Al Dhafra.

Inspections led to the issuing of 21,271 warnings for buildings that were found non-compliant with fire safety requirements.

Buildings that fail to adhere to fire safety regulations will face fines of up to Dh50,000.

For severe non-compliance, buildings will be temporarily closed until all issues are rectified.