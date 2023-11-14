Abu Dhabi Police add UAE-made electric patrol car to fleet

Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday unveiled the latest vehicle joining their fleet: the Rabdan One Electric Field Patrol car.

The car, assembled in the Khalifa Industrial Zone (Kizad), has been built to be energy efficient with a pre-recharging range of 860 kilometres.

Built in collaboration with local manufacturer NWTN, the car is mostly white with dark blue areas featuring the Abu Dhabi Police name and emblem.

It was unveiled at the Global Media Congress, which is being held until Thursday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The Rabdan One features a 510-kilowatt power station driven by two turbines with an estimated 1040 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 4.5 seconds.

The Rabdan was also on show at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (Gitex) in October. EPA

It is not yet clear when the police force plans to roll it out across its fleet.

A prototype of the Rabdan One was a huge success at the Adipec 2023 gathering in October.

The five-seater SUV is one of the first of its kind to be manufactured in the UAE and featured prominently at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s booth.

The move towards electric is also part of the nation’s 10-year industrial strategy, the Operation 300bn programme.

Announced in 2022, the plan is to double the manufacturing sector’s share in the UAE’s gross domestic product to Dh300 billion by 2031 – up from Dh133 billion in 2021.

The move comes as the country prepares to host Cop28 at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

Political leaders, ministers, negotiators, eco-campaigners and business leaders from all over the world are due to attend and discuss how best to fight climate change.

Accelerating the energy transition is expected to be high on the agenda, after Cop28 chief executive Adnan Amin said in October that electric vehicles will have to account for 80 per cent of all road transport activity by 2050.