Dr Sultan Al Jaber in Brussels to discuss Cop28

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop 28 President-designate, is scheduled to meet the EU's 27 foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday to discuss the coming climate summit in Dubai.

"We will have a short meeting with Sultan Al Jaber, the president of Cop28, to follow up [on] the work for climate issues," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as he arrived for Monday's meetings.

Dr Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, will also hold meetings with the EU Commission, the bloc's executive arm. He is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting and working lunch with the EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra.

Dr Al Jaber will then meet the foreign ministers and attend another meeting for talks with the college of 27 commissioners.

Cop28, which will be held in the UAE between November 30 and December 12, has been labelled by EU negotiators as the most important climate summit since the 2015 Paris Agreement, at which world leaders agreed to limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

EU sources say they will be pushing in Dubai for a phasing-out of unabated fossil fuels and plan to finalise the set-up of a loss and damage fund for vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather events.

Dr Al Jaber has recently called for ambitions on climate finance and adaptation to be raised and warned “trillions, not billions” were needed to protect the planet.

Discussions between the EU's foreign ministers are expected to be dominated by the Israel-Gaza war, one day after Mr Borrell condemned Hamas for using "hospitals and civilians as human shields" in Gaza, while also urging Israel to show "maximum restraint" to protect civilians.