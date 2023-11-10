Online registration opens for UAE medics to volunteer in war-hit Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Medical workers in the UAE are being invited to provide support to embattled civilians in war-torn Gaza as part of a major humanitarian operation.

The Department of Health on Friday announced the launch of an online registration platform for healthcare professionals keen to lend a helping hand to ongoing relief efforts.

The medical assistance is central to the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 Operation, established by President Sheikh Mohamed this week to help those affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

The health authority called on people to sign up for the "noble initiative" in a message on social media, accompanied by a link to the portal.

Medics can register to be volunteers here.

Volunteers are asked to provide contact details, including their name, phone number and Emirates ID, and to indicate if they wish to operate in Gaza, in Egypt or are prepared to provide help in both areas.

Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday ordered the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to establish an on-the-ground relief campaign in the Gaza Strip.

He directed the command to work alongside UAE humanitarian organisations, including the Emirates Red Crescent, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, under the Gallant Knight 3 operation.

At least 10,818 people have been killed in Gaza since the war broke out.

Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, further stressing the Palestinian enclave's precarious health system as it struggles to cope with thousands of injured or displaced people.

UAE offers solidarity

Earlier this week, the UAE announced plans to set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip as casualties continue to mount after a month of war.

Sheikh Mohamed ordered the fully equipped hospital to be erected as part of the Gallant Knight 3 initiative, state news agency Wam said.

The 150-bed hospital, to be established in stages, will house several departments focused on the care of adults and children.

The UAE on Thursday sent 25 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid to alleviate the suffering of people in Gaza.

The shipment will be unloaded in Al Arish, Egypt, before being sent across the Rafah crossing to Gaza.

The UAE has repeatedly condemned Israel's war on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives.

Sheikh Mohamed previously directed that 1,000 Palestinian children be brought to hospitals in the UAE for treatment. They are to be accompanied by their families.

The head of state last month allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

The aid was to be delivered through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. Officials said this was part of the UAE’s policy of providing immediate relief and support to vulnerable populations in times of crisis.

Health workers pledge support

The UAE’s Burjeel Holdings and Response Plus Holding (RPM) have already joined forces with Egypt’s Cleopatra Hospitals Group to provide care at a 60-bed field hospital near the Rafah crossing.

Two Gazan medics told The National of their desire to help their homeland after signing up to provide emergency care for children who have escaped the conflict.

Registered nurse Ilham Altarabeen, 31, from Gaza, only recently started work in Abu Dhabi.

"I don't think I could stand by and not volunteer," she told The National this week. "I want to be next to my people. They need all the help they can get."

Mohammed Ghaben, 25, also a registered nurse who has been working at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi for almost a year, said being away from his family has been far harder than being in Gaza.

Mr Ghaben, one of eight siblings, said he has not been able to make contact with his family, who are all in Gaza, for a few days. He lost a cousin three days ago in the war, as well as a few of his friends.

"I am very excited to go back to volunteer. This is not only a medical duty but a humanitarian one as well," he said.

"The people of Gaza are in the most dire need of assistance – how can I not rush to their help?"