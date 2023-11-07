UAE sends another six planes carrying equipment for Gaza field hospital

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has sent a further six planes carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The planes departed from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, heading to Al Arish International Airport in Egypt as part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

They took off a day after the UAE sent five planes carrying equipment and supplies to operate the field hospital.

President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the hospital to be erected as casualties continue to mount after a month of war.

The 150-bed, fully-equipped hospital, to be established in stages, will house several departments treating adults and children.

It “will encompass departments for general surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics and gynaecology, in addition to anaesthesia and intensive care units catering to both children and adults, in addition to clinics in internal medicine, dentistry, a psychiatric clinic and family medicine,” Wam reported.

The establishment of the hospital “is an embodiment of the UAE's historical positions of support and support for the Palestinian brothers and standing by them during the difficult circumstances they are currently facing.”

The UAE has condemned Israel's war on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000, which includes at least 4,100 children, according to its ministry of health, since Israel began air strikes on the enclave following the unprecedented October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Last week, Sheikh Mohamed directed that 1,000 Palestinian children be brought to hospitals in the UAE for treatment. They are to be accompanied by their families.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded a humanitarian ceasefire on Monday, as the war entered its second month, warning that Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children”.

